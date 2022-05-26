Ruth Prange, 93
Ruth Prange was born on May 26, 1928, to Alfred and Lilly (Kothe) Reinhold. She met the love of her life, Clifford Prange, when she was 18 and he was 26. They married on March 29, 1947. They lived in Glendale and later outside of Cedarburg. She remained in her house in the country even after Cliff died, for a total of forty years. The last three years Ruth lived at Ellen’s Home in Port Washington. She died on Saturday May 21, 2022.
Ruth was loved by all who met her. She was kind and caring and was always there for her family and friends. She loved to sing and was in the Ozaukee chorus and the Cedarburg Senior Center Music group. She loved to paint and was a great watercolor artist. She was a member of the Mequon-Thiensville Senior Art League and the Cedarburg Senior Center Art Group. Ruth was also a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She was survived by her children: Eric (Susan), Lana Dresser (Michael), Donna Kipp (Donald), and Curt (Patricia); grandchildren: Mark Zuchowski (Tyra), Anne Christenson (Brad), Sandy Zuchowski, John Prange, Zachary Dresser (Danielle), Benjamin Dresser, Amanda Redenbaugh (Sean), Samantha Green (Stephen), Alexander Kipp (Jessica Bartley - fiancé), and Elise Prange; great Grandchildren: Emre, Sidney, Neena, Maxwell, Bennet, Lilly, Ivy, Jeyda, Skylar, and Sophia.
She was predeceased by her husband, Cliff; daughter Norma Zuchowski (Greg); infant twin sons John and Robert; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg, the Rev. Randolph Raasch officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
