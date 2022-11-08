Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief illness.
Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell). Sal enjoyed a long career in advertising; eventually forming his own advertising agency, Grasso & Associates. In his younger days, Sal loved to race cars. Throughout his life he was a golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Sal leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline Grass; sister Josephine Dominski; daughter Marybeth Studelska (Mike), daughter Gina Grasso (Todd Schroeder), son S. Anthony Grasso (Kalyani); and grandchildren Alexander, Gabriana, Carlissa, Rohan, and Leela.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. Fr. Philip Reifenberg will officiate.
“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” ~ John 11:25-26
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sal’s name to Hillsdale College (https://www.hillsdale.edu/information-for/donors-friends/).
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.