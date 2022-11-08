Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82

Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82

Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief illness.

Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell). Sal enjoyed a long career in advertising; eventually forming his own advertising agency, Grasso & Associates. In his younger days, Sal loved to race cars. Throughout his life he was a golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Sal leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline Grass; sister Josephine Dominski; daughter Marybeth Studelska (Mike), daughter Gina Grasso (Todd Schroeder), son S. Anthony Grasso (Kalyani); and grandchildren Alexander, Gabriana, Carlissa, Rohan, and Leela.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.  Visitation will take place from 12:00-1:00  p.m. with Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. Fr. Philip Reifenberg will officiate.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” ~ John 11:25-26

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sal’s name to Hillsdale College (https://www.hillsdale.edu/information-for/donors-friends/).

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

Recommended for you