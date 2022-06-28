Samantha Lynne Lopez, 6
“Who so happy as I am,
Even now the Shepherd's lamb?
And when my short life is ended,
By His angel host attended,
He shall fold me to His breast,
There within His arms to rest.”
-I Am Jesus’ Little Lamb
Samantha “Sammie” Lynne Lopez, 04/06/2016-06/21/2022, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. She leaves behind and will be deeply missed by her two younger brothers, Matthew and Benjamin, her parents, Stephanie Lopez and Esau Lopez Mendez, along with dozens of extended family members on both sides, including her aunt, Carli Klenz, and her grandmother, Tammy Juergensen Klenz, with whom she shared her home, her grandparents Nathan and Jackie Klenz, and her abuela Celia Mendez, and her great-grandparents Jim and Cami Juergensen and Darlene Klenz, all with whom she also shared her heart. From the day she was born, Samantha has filled her world with such intense enthusiasm for life, and had the deepest love for her friends and her family. Her personality and passion for entertaining through dance and song were unmatched. Even in her six years, Sammie made such a profound impact on her teachers, her classmates, her cousins and aunts and uncles, and every person that she met. Sammie had just completed Kindergarten at First Immanuel Cedarburg and loved learning and leading, and growing in her faith. Her days were full of bright colors, glitter, glitz and glam, lipstick and makeup, innumerable minutes of “selfie” video recordings, Minnie Mouse and all things Disney. She lived and loved loudly and boldly. She loved her Jesus and demonstrated a deep and remarkable desire to share His love with others. She was a protective and influential sister to her brothers, and a kindhearted, compassionate, and devoted daughter to her parents, for whom Sammie will always be their princess. Sammie passed away in her home, with her mother by her side - firmly rooted in her belief in being Jesus’ little lamb.
In remembering Sammie’s love of Disney, her family remembers the following quotes from Winnie-the-Pooh: “If ever there’s a tomorrow when we’re not together, there’s something you must remember- You are braver than you believe and stronger than you seem and smarter than you think - but the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.”
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
A closed-casket visitation will be offered at First Immanuel Cedarburg (W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, WI 53012) on Tuesday, June 28th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. The funeral service will directly follow.
Support and funds for her immediate family whom she leaves behind can be offered through a GoFundMe account - https://tinyurl.com/SamanthaLopez.
Sammie’s family and friends both mourn for the irreplaceable loss of this one-of-a-kind girl and rejoice in the assured, saving work and promise of Jesus Christ. They look forward to the day in which they will have a joyous reunion with Sammie in heaven. “Yes, indeed - God is my salvation. I trust, I won’t be afraid. God - yes God! - is my strength and song, best of all, my salvation!” Isaiah 12:2.
