Sandra Ann Royal, 70
Sandra Ann Royal was born to eternal life on August 11, 2022, at the age of 70 at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift to the Nature Conservancy or American Quarter Horse Association or Ozaukee Washington Land Trust Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs is appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Sandra was born on December 28, 1951, in Baraboo and moved shortly after to Milwaukee, where she grew up with her two sisters. Sandra graduated from Custer High School in 1969.
Sandra was married in 1972, and the marriage was blessed with three children, who were her pride and joy.
Sandra devoted her life to raising her children and providing them with a loving and joyful home. She opened her home to the rescue of many animals in need. She also volunteered her time delivering meals through the ADRC of Ozaukee County’s Meals on Wheels program.
Sandra had a great passion for nature and all creatures great and small. She instilled this appreciation in her children. In addition to her foster animals, she lovingly cared for two horses, Big Red and Sierra. She found special joy in the majesty, grace and intelligence of her horses.
Sandra had a gentle, loving nature. She made people feel relaxed, accepted and welcome. Sandra’s strong convictions and honesty earned her great respect from her loved ones. Sandra was exceptionally generous of spirit, time and treasure. Her empathy, sense of humor and infectious laugh put her on the top of everyone’s list when they needed advice or just a sympathetic ear.
Sandra had a heart of gold, and her smile shone the brightest with the simple pleasures in life. She will be greatly missed by her deeply saddened family, friends, pets and community.
Sandra is survived by her best friends and children, son, Eric (Amy) Wilke, daughter, Jodie Wilke and son, Christopher (Kerri) Wilke; and grandchildren, Gabriel and Daniel Wilke. She is further survived by sister Diane (nee Royal) Spencer and sister Linda (nee Royal) Emons; nieces and nephews Andrea (nee Emons) Olson, Nicholas (Claire) Emons, Dina (nee Schendzielos) Briere; father of her children, Ronald Wilke; and many other friends and relatives. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Royal. and mother, Jacqueline (nee Craw) Royal.