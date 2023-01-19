Sara D. LaBlonde, 73
Sara D. LaBlonde of Cedarburg was born to eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 73. She was surrounded by her loving family after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Sara D. Holzschuh was born in Plymouth on August 2, 1949, the daughter of Donald and Vera (nee Torke) Holzschuh. She attended Plymouth High School and continued her education at UW-Eau Claire, graduating with an Elementary Education degree. Sara would later go on to earn her master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University. She was united in matrimony to Jack LaBlonde in Plymouth on August 15, 1970. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Nicole, Michelle, Aimee, and Joel.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Jack; children Nicole (Todd) Hoytink of Menomonee Falls, Michelle (Greg) Anderson of Cedarburg, Aimee (Jason) Brunner of Cedarburg, Joel (Lindsay) LaBlonde of Cedarburg; and grandchildren Joel, Ryan, Lily, Grace, Kyle, Ellie, Malia, Annie, Lauren, Madelyn and Tianna.
She is further survived by sisters Cindi (Jim) DeBruine and Marian (John) Walluks; brother-in-law Phil (Cris) LaBlonde; along with many other relatives and dear friends. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Vera Holzschuh.
Sara cared deeply for her family. After one year of teaching in Barrington, IL, she paused her career as an educator and embraced her full-time role as a mother. After seven moves in eight years, her family made Cedarburg their permanent home. She became active in the community serving on committees that hosted the first-ever “Post Prom” and founded “Grad Grams,” which to this day serves to generate scholarship funds for students.
Sara's calling as a teacher and passion for helping each student be the best they could be led her back to the classroom. After teaching one year in Greenfield, she taught for 16 years at Parkview Elementary in Cedarburg. More than 12 years after her retirement, 3rd graders still participate in “Poetry & Punch” at Parkview each spring - a tradition she started nearly 25 years ago. When attending events in the community, former students and their families would stop Sara to thank her for the impact she made in their lives.
In her retirement, Sara perfected the role of Grandma. You could find her in the stands watching basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer games, on the sidelines at track and cross country meets, in the audience at dance recitals or at the Chocolate Factory catching up with the grandkids. On Fridays in the summertime, Sara leveraged her teaching talents to lead arts & crafts projects for her five youngest granddaughters.
Sara had the heart of a servant. Friends described her as a positive force who demonstrated a genuine compassion for others. Quick with a smile, she was always ready to serve. That is how Sara will be remembered - kind, compassionate and loving.
Our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Smitha Menon and Nurse Practitioner Katie Zilli, who provided exceptional care over the past six years.
We wish to extend our gratitude to the Horizon Hospice staff for their care over the past month.
A memorial service for Sara will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 N. Cedarburg Road in Mequon. The family will greet relatives and friends prior to the memorial service from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up through the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund to support students pursuing a career in education. Donations can be sent in her name to P.O. Box 654, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
The LaBlonde family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, cards, flowers and support.
Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.