Sarah Katheryn McCready, 48
Sarah Katheryn McCready, of Medford, Massachusetts, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away in the comfort of her home.
Sarah was born on August 18, 1974 to Gail (Grasse) Gillis and Kevin McCready. Sarah was only 48 years old at the time of her death of natural causes. As the Billy Joel song goes, ‘Only the Good Die Young’, we see the truth of that in Sarah’s untimely death. Though young, Sarah lived a full and happy life, and there’s a story to be told.
Sarah got the “travel bug” from her step-father, Rick Gillis. He came into her life when Sarah was learning how to drive at 16 years old. He also recommended studying abroad for three years in Oldenburg, Germany. Sarah traveled around the world, including: India, St. Lucia, Toronto, Greece, Switzerland, Egypt, Ireland, Cozumel, explored the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil and Peru, Italy, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, London, Puerto Rico, Austria; and domestically, Dallas, Washington D.C., Colorado Springs, Atlanta, Key West, Nashville, Seattle, New Orleans, Niagara Falls - and her fondest love, Hawaii.
She received her undergraduate degree from Marquette University in ‘International Relations’ and German per her step-dad’s recommendation. She worked in finance for Putnam investment company. With her qualifications, she was assigned to their London office. Sarah had clients in London and on the mainland of Europe. Her mom and step-dad visited her in London. She was driving a Mini Cooper and led her step-dad through what looked like a game maze, whizzing through. Unfortunately, Rick lost a side-view mirror for the rental car at one of the bollards and had a hard time keeping up with her.
After her experience overseas, Sarah decided to get her MBA and graduated from Suffolk University in Boston. Sarah stayed in Boston, hoping to start a family and work a bit closer to home. She had a successful career working in finance there, bought her house in Medford, Massachusetts (a suburb of Boston), and raised her two sweet cats, Belladonna (“Bella”) and Kaia.
Sarah always wanted to have a family. She volunteered in the Big Brother Big Sister organization and established a relationship with her little sister, Christina. We believe that she and her family will be her friends forever. She set a good example for them and gave them an alternate picture of what life can be like.
Devoted; generous; caring; adventurous; intelligent; active; altruistic; philanthropic; gregarious; open-minded; inclusive - these are just some of the words we could use to describe our dear Sarah. Her vivacious personality and giving spirit led to many connections and lifelong friends all around the world.
Sarah’s legacy is carried on through stories and memories held by those closest to her, including her mother Gail (and step-father, Rick) Gillis of LaCrescent, Minnesota; and her maternal grandmother, Nancy Falk of West Bend. Her grandmother had six children. Sarah also cherished the relationship with her dad’s family, including step-mother Janet McCready, half-sister Elise and half-brother Conor. Sarah also enjoyed keeping in touch with her cousins.
Preceding Sarah in death include grandfather, Oliver Grasse; her great-grandparents, Ed and Katherine Brunswick; and her step-grandfather, Art Falk; her aunt, Meaghan McCready; her paternal grandparents, John and Pearl (Swinehart) McCready; and her father, Kevin McCready (in the order of their passing).
MEMORIAL GATHERING: A Celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on what would be her 49th birthday, Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend - 53095), beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
It would be impossible for everyone that knew Sarah to attend this memorial, and the family wants no one to feel obligated to come.
She had many charities close to her heart, including The Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research site; so in lieu of sending flowers, memorials directed to those organizations would be greatly appreciated by the family.
