Sharon A. Gibb
Sharon A. Gibb was born into eternal life May 9, 2022, at the age of 79.
She is survived by sons Daniel (Jill) Neilson and Mark (Gretchen) Gibb; stepsons Timothy Gibb and Daniel Gibb; sisters Barbra (Stuart) Wilson and Patricia Hagert; brothers Tom (Jodi) Ellner and Dennis (Patsy) Ellner; grandchildren Nicholas (Stephanie) Neilson, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Neilson and Danielle Neilson, Joshua (Sarah) Gibb, Joel (Katie) Gibb, Allysa (Chad) Schowalter and Jessie Gibb, Jodi (Jon) Salte, Tracy Gibb, Lori (Brandon) Zolp, along with fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Gibb; and her parents, Erving and Lea Beth Ellner.
Sharon enjoyed the simple things of life. Her hobbies included ceramic crafts, golf, baking and Packers games just to mention a few. Sharon along with her late husband, Daniel Gibb, enjoyed traveling, hosting family gatherings and socializing with friends.
Sharon’s travels included many destinations both domestic and abroad.
Sharon relocated to Florida after the passing of her husband. She enjoyed the climate and the community which she resided for many years. Sharon traveled to Wisconsin every summer to visit with her children and grandchildren.
Sharon recently relocated back to Wisconsin in fall of 2021. Sharon would not pass up the opportunity to spend Saturdays shopping with her daughter-in-law Jill Neilson. She cherished spending quality time with her special granddaughter Danielle Neilson.
Sharon was very fond of all her great-grandchildren. She would simply refer to most them as the “Relatives or little ones.” Sharon would often comment how the little ones stuck to her like glue. Sharon was elated with the recent birth of great-grandson Gentry Neilson and blessed to spend time with him.
Sharon’s 79th birthday party was a grand celebration for all who attended. The birthday cake was best she ever had.
Mark’s homemade maple syrup was favorite of hers at mealtime.
Special thanks to nurse “Sparky” and the rest of the team at Aurora Medical Center Grafton. They provided Sharon with comfort and compassionate care for the duration her visit.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment to be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120 or visit schramkafuneralhome.com.