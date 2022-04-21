Sharon E. Heyer
Sharon slipped from the loving arms of her husband, Jim, into the arms of Jesus, in the early morning of April 6, 2022, at her home in Thiensville. After a serious heart attack and hospitalization in March of 2021, she returned home with Jim, and eldest daughter Ellen moved in to assist. With their devoted care and help of other family, she was able to spend the last of her 84 years doing what she loved most — spending time with family, friends, and her beloved husband of 62 years.
Sharon was born on August 19, 1937, to Emily and Patrick Garvey. She grew up in Freedom, graduated from Freedom High School in 1955, and St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in 1958.
Sharon’s nursing career began at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee. She met Jim (Alfred) Heyer on a blind date, commencing a love affair that led to marriage on December 26, 1959; a beautiful life together, and a bond that will last forever.
Sharon left her formal nursing career to raise her 5 children, to whom she was a living example of all that is good: Ellen Heyer, Mike (Wendy) Heyer, Bruce (Leslie) Heyer, Robert (Monique) Heyer and Shari (Patrick) Dunn. Her 11 grandchildren brought her great joy, and she was dedicated to supporting them as they began their life’s journeys: Eric Stach, Steven, Brian and Lizzie Heyer; Connor, Emily and Alanna Dunn; Hans, Hayden and Henry Heyer; and Ryker Heyer.
Sharon had one brother, Ronald (Rose) Garvey, who cherished his little sister. Sharon was like a sister to Jim’s siblings: the late Patricia Oestreich, Nancy Marasch, Paula Blaszack, and Kathy Chirafisi. Her caring and giving spirit will be treasured by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Emily Garvey.
Sharon returned to nursing when her children were older, doing home care and then working at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington. She was always active in her children’s lives, and later, she rarely missed a grandchild’s concert, sporting event, or dance recital. She traveled extensively with her husband, as well as the entire family. She was involved in many activities; one of her favorites was playing bridge, which led to many close and lasting friendships.
After family, friends were the most important thing in Sharon’s life. She was described as the “one who always kept track of, and stayed in touch with everyone” — from her high school classmates on to the myriad of people who were blessed to know her. She always knew what was going on in the lives of her friends as she took the time to listen to them — in good times and bad. She always remembered birthdays and anniversaries; always eager to lend a helping hand, or listening ear, she will be greatly missed by her extensive networks of friends across the country as well as outside of the United States.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092. Private family interment to follow.
Those who wish to honor Sharon in a special way, memorials can be made in Sharon’s honor to Grace Landing Homes, c/o St Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549. Her grandsons, Steven and Brian Heyer reside there.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com or call 262-241-8085.