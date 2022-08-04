Shirley B. Olson, 98
Mrs. Shirley Olson of Port Washington, formerly of Mequon, passed away in the morning hours of Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Lincoln Village, where she had been a resident. She was 98 years old.
Shirley was born in Milwaukee on May 6, 1924, daughter of Walter and Louise (nee Ritter) Wagner. She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1942. On October 14, 1944, she married Robert Olson at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Shirley worked as an accountant for Tecumseh Manufacturing in Grafton for 33 1/3 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards in many card clubs, and spending time with her family and many, many friends.
Shirley is survived by her three sons: Dennis (Lynn) Olson of West Bend, Scott (Diane) Olson of Oak Creek, and Keith (Becky) Olson of West Bend. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson Matthew; and her brother Spencer Wagner.
Shirley will be laid to rest in a private service at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. In addition, a celebration of life will be communicated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sisters of the Divine Savior (https://www.sistersofthedivinesavior.org/donate/).
