Shirley M. Pingolt, 87
Shirley M. Pingolt (nee Buege), of Grafton, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2022 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Mequon at the age of 87 years.
Shirley was born on November 15, 1934 in Milwaukee to her late parents, Albert Buege and Lydia (nee Schultz) Buege. She was then united in marriage on January 11, 1961 to Donald Pingolt in Illinois and their marriage was blessed with two children, Susan and Scott.
Shirley was born and raised in Wisconsin and has been a Grafton resident since 1976 after 20 amazing years of traveling as a military wife and 25 years snowbirding to Florida visiting her daughter, Susan. During her time in Grafton, she worked as a teller supervisor where she was recognized by many people and created friendships. Shirley enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and her true passion was reading. She could read multiple books in one day. She also spent some time doing volunteer work when Donald and her were traveling during his military work. She helped with the Red Cross and PTA. Shirley was an avid Packer fan and even in Florida, every Sunday, she had her Packer gear on to support her beloved team.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband and her two children. She is further survived by her 2 grandchildren, Breanna and Zachariah. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Laverne, Audrey, and Bernice; and 4 brothers, Albert, Ray, George, and Elmer.
There will be a visitation held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N Green Bay Road, in Grafton from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, August 15, 2022. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences to the Pingolt family.