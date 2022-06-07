Stanley E. Dziewa, 61
Born on April 12, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Stanley Edward Dziewa was born into eternal life on May 29, 2022, at the age of 61.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, the late Stanley Dziewa; his father-in-law, the late Joseph Tinebra; and other family and friends.
Stan grew up in Wind Lake, WI. He practically lived on the lake with his sailboat always at the ready. In his younger years, he proudly worked at his father’s truck repair shop with his family. Stan started college at UW-Oshkosh and finished his degree in biomedical engineering at Marquette University. In 1980, he met the love of his life, his soulmate, Jo Marie. They journeyed through life together and found a home in Cedarburg, WI. There they raised their two wonderful boys and instilled Stan’s sense of humanity, morality, faith, community, perseverance, and kindness in them both. In 2015, Stan and Jo found their dream home in Grafton, with a serene backyard and a sense of peace.
Simply, Stan was a man of great intellect and an even greater heart. Stan was also a man of many talents, but what made Stan truly special was his ability to connect with and love people. He was equally at work and at play. Stan’s career spanned many successful positions, but he was most proud of his time at Draeger. Through all the dedicated years at work, never once did he miss an opportunity to be with his family, friends, or loved ones. He was completely selfless and completely loving. He could resolve the weightiest of problems and then make your sides ache with the funniest stories. Stan was a keen listener and had a broad set of shoulders to cry on. His hugs were legendary, and his heart was open to all.
Stan battled leukemia bravely in 2018 and went into complete remission. While the fear of a relapse was always looming, Stan embraced the second chance God granted him and touched us all even more. When God called him home, we question why, but the grace and love he brought us all makes Stan an even more special angel. In true Stan fashion, he bared the pain of a leukemia relapse valiantly and he held on to give his entire family and many friends the opportunity to say their goodbyes. Stan passed peacefully in the arms of his wife and with his sons at his side. Stan and his family would like to thank the St. Luke’s oncology, critical care, neurology, and nursing staff for providing such gentle care and compassion for his family and friends.
Stan’s touch, laugh, love, and presence will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Anyone who knew Stan knows there are no amount of words to describe him and what losing him means, but we know the impact he has left on us all. His legacy reaches broader and runs deeper than we will ever know. Stan was such a spark of joy that lit up the room and warmed all our hearts.
Stan lives on through his adoring wife of 37 years, Jo Marie Dziewa, and his two loving sons - Jacob Dziewa, and Adam (fiancé Sarah Reis) Dziewa. Stan is also survived by his mother, Rosemary Dziewa, and his siblings - Regina Kapta (Dziewa), Patricia (Richard) Yates, Walter (Lisa) Dziewa, Rebecca (Mike) Janz, and John Dziewa. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Donna Tinebra, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law - Paul (Susan) Tinebra, Tina (Thomas) Zausch, Donna (Bill) Wallock, and Joseph (Karla) Tinebra. Finally, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends and colleagues who all cherished him.
On Thursday, June 9, 2022, a Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), in Grafton, WI from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM. Immediately following, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM. A Private Family interment will be held on Friday, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the United Spinal Association - Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter (www.unitedspinalwi.com), or to the Dziewa Memorial Fund are appreciated.