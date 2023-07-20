Stephen “Steve” M. Schaefer, 74
Stephen “Steve” M. Schaefer, of Grafton, peacefully passed away at the age of 74, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 14, 2023. Steve was born on May 22, 1949 in Milwaukee to his beloved late parents, Robert Schaefer and Shirley Schaefer (nee Nelson).
Steve was united in marriage to Cynthia “Cindy” (nee Best) and together, their 45 year marriage was blessed with three children, Jennifer, Macarey, and Collin.
Because of Steve’s work ethic, his life was full of many experiences through his careers. He was involved with X-ray, nuclear medicine, and was ultrasound registered. Through Unirad, he was an ultrasound application specialist. He worked for J&J Ultrasound where he worked in real time ultrasound sales. He worked his way up to a Regional Sales Manager with ATL. Aside from his medical sales career, he also was a realtor with Shorewest Realtors and was on the Board of Supervisors in the Town of Grafton for eight years. Not only was Steve career driven, he also was involved in many sports and activities. He loved bowling, trap shooting, fishing, skiing, he was a trained English and Western stunt professional, out rider for two team western wagon for cattle drives, tree cutting, landscape managing, golf cart maneuvering and UTV terrain specialist.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cindy; three children, Jennifer, Macarey (Dan) Reimer, Collin (Kim); and five grandchildren, Hope, Jaxon, Sylvie, Graham, and Noah. He is further survived by his three sisters; Patty, Pam, and Jean, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley.
There will be private family services held at Ozaukee Congregational Church in Grafton. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.