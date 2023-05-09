Steven James Lettau, 76
Steven James Lettau of Cedarburg, WI, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Alfred and Marie Lettau, on October 16, 1946. He married the love of his life Doreen Selig on August 6, 1983, in Appleton, WI.
Steve had a quick wit and an incredible sense of humor. God blessed Steve with the gifts of problem-solving and serving others, which he applied in every aspect of his life, from his time serving our country in the US Army working on Pershing missiles in Germany to his role as VP of Operations for First National Bank in Appleton, WI and then later VP of Human Resources with First Savings in Milwaukee, WI. Steve also held the position of Milwaukee Regional Manager for John Hancock Group Insurance. In 1993, he was awarded production leader, and Steve and Doreen enjoyed two weeks in Europe as part of their annual meeting. Steve was with Kelch Corporation serving as manager of IT until he started his own business in 1996, helping clients with their online marketing and website needs. Steve was a Mequon Thiensville Sunrise Rotary member, where he received the Paul Harris Fellow recognition. Steve enjoyed golf, walking with Daisy Doodle, and being with Doreen, his family, and so many friends.
Steve’s memory, kindness, and love will be forever cherished by his wife, Doreen; and sister Luane (Dan) Braun, brother John (Barb) Lettau, brother in law Jim (Diane) Roeder; nephews and nieces; Mike Braun, Doug (Erin) Braun, Michelle (Frank) Marousek, Dan (Lindsay) Braun, Jeff (Anne) Roeder, Steven (Diane) Roeder, Kristine (Wally) Lauersdorf, Jason (Erin) Lettau, Ryan (Shelly) Lettau, Cody (Katie) Lettau as well as great nieces and nephews. He was the loved brother-in-law of Jack (Tina) Selig, Lisa (Gary) Schwobe, and Jeff Selig. He will be missed by many friends who are also family.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Marie Lettau, and sister Diane (Jim) Roeder, and beloved fur babies, Lacey, Grace, and Bella.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9-11am.
Please refrain from sending flowers (Steve’s logical, rational, practical side). Instead of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army or First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, WI.
Special thank you to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who is always with Steve. The Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, including Dr. Stuart Wong, Dr. Amy Harker-Murray, Rena, and Jennifer, and the Horizon Hospice team nurse “angels,” Katie and Mary and others who allowed Steve and Doreen to spend their final weeks together with comfort and peace, knowing that God was calling Steve to now solve problems and continue to serve Him and others, in Heaven.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.