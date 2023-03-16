Sue E. Thobaben, 76
Sue Thobaben, age 76 of Waupaca, formerly of Stevens Point and Sheridan, WY. passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
She was born December 6, 1946, in Port Washington, daughter of Earl and Georgia Fluharty Eernisse. She was a 1964 graduate of Cedarburg High School where she enjoyed being a member of the Thunderbolts Drum and Bugle Corps. Sue graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Racine.
On December 2, 1967, she married Harold “Toby” Thobaben at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Sue worked as a Registered Nurse at the hospital in Antigo, St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point and retired from the VA Hospital in Sheridan, WY after 20 years. After retiring, she moved to Waupaca to be near her family. She enjoyed volunteering her nursing skills at Camp American Legion, particularly with veterans suffering with diabetes.
Sue is survived by her son Clint (Julie) Thobaben, her grandchildren Rachel and Matthew, her sister Lyn (Mark) May and brother Marc (Grace) Eernisse, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ann Eernisse, sister-in-law Evalyn Jean Eernisse and great-nephew Trey Eernisse.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 19th, at 3 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, followed by a tribute conducted by the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard.
She will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Big Horn, Wyoming.
The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp American Legion appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84542719762?pwd=ZlJSekpCTktmbHRpV3B4VGZFM1liQT09