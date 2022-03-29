Sue Krajewski, 75
Sue Krajewski, age 75, passed away on March 7, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Sue Jeanine Larson in Merrill, Sue lived with her husband, Richard (Dick) Krajewski, in Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia and then Tellico Village, Tennessee for the past 22 years. Sue and Dick met on Dick’s 18th birthday and they developed a loving relationship that lasted for 57 years. Sue sold real estate for Cooper Homes and then Village Realty from 2000 until retiring in 2012. She truly enjoyed showing potential home buyers the wonderful lifestyle that Tellico Village has to offer.
Sue was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic church in Lenoir City, Tennessee, and did volunteer work at the Gordon County Hospital as a pink lady and at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce when she and Dick lived in Calhoun, Georgia. Sue also belonged to Red Hat in Georgia and Tennessee.
While living in Cedarburg, Sue helped organize numerous soccer tournaments for the Cedarburg Soccer Club and the Milwaukee Kickers soccer organization.
Sue also loved to travel. She and Dick visited more than 25 countries and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to England and an eleven-day cruise to Norway.
Sue loved people and was always willing to reach out and make new friends. She was especially fond of her grandmother and the aunts, uncles, and cousins she grew up with and loved the Sunday family get-togethers at her grandmother’s home in Merrill. She loved her sisters, children, grandchildren, her children’s spouses and her large extended family. Sue would befriend anyone, developed a friendship with the greeter at Walmart, and was always glad to help an elderly person retrieve something from a store shelf. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and left behind a very large collection of many as large as 2,000 pieces.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Larson, her father, Elton Larson, and her stepmother, Dorothy Larson. Sue is survived by her husband, Dick, daughter, Jill Krajewski (spouse Phil Walker), son Scott Krajewski (spouse Angie Hazel Krajewski), son Steven Krajewski, sister Sandra Dehlinger (spouse Jon Dehlinger), sister Mary Jo Monien (spouse Tom Monien) and grandchildren Emma, Gracyn, Kyan, and Weston.
Sue was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ruth Krajewski, her father-in-law (William/Bill Krajewski) and her brothers-in-law Craig Krajewski (spouse Diana), and Terrence Heiden (spouse Dianne). Sue was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Diana Krajewski. Sue is survived by her sister-in-Law, Dianne Leigh Heiden, and brothers-in-law Nick Krajewski (spouse Denise) and Tom DeLisle. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle church in Lenoir City on April 8. Then there will be a funeral service at St. Thomas beginning at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the St. Thomas columbarium immediately after the mass.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Our Place Adult Day Care Center in Tellico Village (ourplacetn.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) in Sue’s memory.