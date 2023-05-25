Susan R. Moeller, 78
On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Susan R. Moeller was called home to be with her Savior at the age of 78.
Susan was born in Shawano, Wisconsin on June 17, 1944 to Roy and June Hubbard of Gillett. She married Gary Moeller in 1963. Susan and Gary moved to Grafton the summer of 1967. Susan was saved at a Billy Graham Crusade in 1978 and had a dear love for Christ and the Bible. She and Gary have been members of Alliance Bible Church in Mequon since the early 1990s. Everyone who met or knew her admired her kind and sweet gentle spirit. Susie was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed.
Susie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Gary, of 60 years, her children: Kim (Robert) Ballam from Phoenix, Arizona; Carole Moeller from Madison, Wisconsin; and her son, Bill (Stephanie) Moeller from Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Susie has 7 grandchildren: Emily (Jordan) Schultz, Jackie (Austin) Willard, Abby Ballam, Claire Ballam, Joshua Ballam, Paige Moeller and Gavin Moeller and four great-grandchildren: Hondo and Scout Willard, McKenzie and Payton Schultz.
Susie was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Judy Schultz of Appleton, and her daughter, Christine Wallner.
Susie is survived by her brother Dennis Hubbard, sister-in-laws: Audrey Ratz, Ethel Moeller, and Sandy Hubbard, and many nephews and nieces in Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Alliance Bible Church, 13939 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon on Sunday, June 4. The visitation will begin at 3:30 pm, the Celebration of Life service at 4 pm and a light dinner will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Cancer Society.