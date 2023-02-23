Susan ‘Sue’ D. Steckel, 64
Susan “Sue” D. Steckel of Kirchhayn went to heaven on February 19, 2023, at the age of 64 years. Susan was born on August 15, 1958, in Moline, IL, and grew up on the family farm in Garden Plain, IL. She graduated as salutatorian of Fulton High School in 1976, played the flute in band, and was an accomplished downhill skier. Sue attended University of Iowa where she met Bob Steckel in 1976, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1980 and a Certificate of Physical Therapy in 1984.
Sue worked as a Physical Therapist at the White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles from 1984 to 1987 and married her husband, Bob Steckel, in 1986. Sue and Bob moved back to Iowa City where Sue worked as a physical therapist at the University of Iowa Hospital from 1987 to 1994, raised their first two children, and continued to play the flute in the North Liberty Marching Band.
Sue, Bob, Luke, and Heidi moved to Cedarburg in 1994, where Sue worked as a physical therapist at several hospitals and assisted living facilities from 1994 to 2022 and accrued one additional child, Toby. While in Wisconsin, Sue maintained many additional activities in addition to work and maternal obligations: continuing to play flute in the Cedarburg Civic Band, teaching and participating in Children’s Ministry team including several youth and adult mission trips across the USA, Africa, Peru and Thailand with Pilgrim United Church of Christ, and acting as an AFS host mother, liaison and coordinator for many years. Above all, Sue was very kindhearted, unselfish, sweet, and said by many, many people, to be “the kindest person they ever met.”
Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Bob Steckel; her loving children: Luke (Katie) Steckel, Heidi Steckel (Dylan Hanneman), Toby Steckel (Madison Barker); soon-to-be grandchild Theo Steckel; dearest mother, Betty Slaymaker; cherished sisters: Dana (Steve) Sharer and Nancy (Steve) Smith. She is further survived by many loving mother-, brother- and sisters in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and good friends. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Bob Slaymaker, and other relatives.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Froedtert Cancer Clinic and Hospital for their compassionate and loving care and support of Sue.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 1621 Second Ave., Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-1:45 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Southern Poverty Law Teaching Center or the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.