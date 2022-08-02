Terence E. Gengler ‘Terry,’ 69
Mr. Terry Gengler of Thiensville passed away while surrounded by his loving family at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was 69 years old.
Terence was born in Port Washington on January 20, 1953, son of Howard and Dorothy Wysocki Gengler. He grew up in Thiensville and attended local schools, graduating from Homestead High School, Class of 1971.
On January 26, 1974, Terry was united in marriage with Evelyn Helms at Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville. The couple settled in town and raised their family of two boys.
Mr. Gengler worked as a welder and was employed at A.O. Smith and Taylor Electric for many years. Recently he drove deliveries for Egelhoff Lawnmower Service just to stay busy.
Mr. Gengler was a 30-plus-year member of the Thiensville Fire Department and was an active component to the fundraising division, of which he served as president for many years. He was also very involved with Badger Firefighters Association. Always interested in sports, Terry loved fishing, golfing and bowling. In his younger years he played softball. He was a passionate fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. His family came above all other activities, and he loved spending time with his granddaughters and walking his grand-dog, Pierce.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; their sons Jonathan “JJ” Gengler of Waupun and Craig (fiancée Margo Stern) Gengler of Thiensville; granddaughters Alexa and Kali Gengler; and brother Paul (fiancée Cyndi McKenzie). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Ron and Theodore “Ted” (the late Brenda) Gengler.
The family will receive guests at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, on Saturday, August 6, from 1-3 p.m. There will be a walk-through of the Thiensville Fire Department and other fire personnel at 3 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.