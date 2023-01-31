Terrance Donald ‘Terry’ McCutcheon, 85
Terry McCutcheon of Grafton was taken home for eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, after a brief illness on Jan. 25, 2023.
Terry was born April 1, 1937, to Donald and Margaret McCutcheon in Milwaukee. His family moved to Grafton when his dad bought McCutcheon’s Mobil on 12th and Highway 60.
Terry married the love of his life, Ruth Gierach, on November 3,1956. Together they raised their family of 5 children along with 137 foster babies. Terry was a devoted family man and extremely proud of his children.
After retiring from Grafton High School, Terry and Ruth were partners in Cedar Creek Antiques. He loved antiquing and had a variety of very nice collections, one of his most cherished collections being his beloved Christmas ornaments. Terry would spend hours placing each ornament; the result was an amazingly beautiful tree. It was a very special part of Christmas for his family.
Terry loved the Packers and the Brewers. He always made sure he was home to watch both teams play and enjoyed the company of his wife, Ruth, and daughter, Tanja, to watch the games. He was always ready for a good card game or a round of sheepshead and often played with friends and family. This was an activity that he enjoyed with his son, Craig.
He was a proud member of The Milwaukee Spielmannszug and truly loved when his children and grandchildren attended the events in which the club hosted. He and Ruth spent countless hours working events with dear friends. The family thoroughly enjoyed getting to spend time with Terry and the club at German Fest.
Terry also looked forward to his spring fishing trips and deer camp, where he enjoyed spending time with his boys, grandchildren, and many good friends over the years. Even at the age of 85, Terry was still able to attend both adventures. He also enjoyed camping and spent many weekends with his family and friends playing cards and sitting around the fire.
Terry was a beloved husband, cherished father, proud Opa, wonderful brother, and a loyal friend to many. He was a kind and gentle man with a hearty laugh, easy smile, and warm eyes that always had a twinkle. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts and memories. Terry was a man of faith and has been missing his son Craig immensely, It brings our family great comfort knowing Craig was there to welcome him home.
Terry is survived by his lifetime love of 67 years, Ruth; children, Brian (Kymber), Scott (Sara), Kevin (Sheri), and Tanja McCutcheon. He was the proud grandpa of 9 grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, Mariah, Hallie, Benjamin, Patrick, Jacob, Hannah and Sarah; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by his sister Sandra (Jim) Pape and sister-in-law Karen (Tom) Anderson. Terry is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his dear son Craig; Craig’s wife, Stacy; as well as his sister-in-law Shirley Gierach.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton, with the Rev. Jacob Schultz presiding. Terry will be laid in state on Tuesday at the church, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. A private interment will take place the next day at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the McCutcheon family.