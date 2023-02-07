Theodore E. “Ted” Haischer Jr., 84
Ted Haischer Jr. of Cedarburg passed away with family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 84 years.
Ted was born on June 21, 1938, in Houghton, Michigan, the son of the late Theodore E. Haischer Sr. and the late Margaret (nee Eva) Haischer.
Ted was united in marriage to Patricia “Peachy” Bintzler, on April 4, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together their marriage was blessed with two sons, Ted Haischer III and Mike Haischer.
Ted was a humble man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved his family and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time at the family cottage with his family. Ted was a “Legend” to his family and many friends who were honored to share a good drink and a good laugh with him.
Amongst Ted’s many accomplishments throughout his life, he was proud of purchasing and operating Mac Metal in Germantown. He was a brilliant problem-solver and his business is another of his many legacies.
Ted is survived by his precious wife, Patricia “Peachy” Haischer;, sons, Ted (Lori) Haischer III and Mike (Peg) Haischer; grandchildren: Ben (Lindsey) Haischer, Rebecca (Mitch) Hansen, Anna (Jordan) Lynch, Michael (Maria) Haischer, and Ali (T.J.) Roeker; great-grandchildren: Ella and Elizabeth Haischer, Natalie, Pete, and Leah Hansen, Johnny and Harry Lynch, and Jerome Haischer; sisters-in-law Jeanne (the late Wayne) Heidel and Mary (the late Fred) Goetz; sister Stephanie (Steve) Southwell and brothers-in-law, Roger (the late Mary) Bardoel and Tom (the late Judy) Atherton. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ted was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Jean and Harry Sciezor.
A funeral service was to be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grafton. Interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery, in Jackson. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
“You could trust him with your money, your wife, and your Irish whiskey.”