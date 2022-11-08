Theodore ‘Ted’ L. Weissinger, 91
Theodore “Ted” L. Weissinger found peace on November 3, 2022, at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Susan for 33 years, loving father of Scott, Rick (Kris) and Heather (Eric) McKittrick; caring grandpa of Jessica (Kevin), T.J. (Hailey), Josh (Kaila), Gaby (Alex) Johnson, Kathryn Johnson and great-grandpa of Meadow, Tatum and Jude. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Per his wishes, private family services will be held. The family takes comfort in knowing that Ted is reunited with his favorite pet, Boo Boo the bear.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon is assisting the family.