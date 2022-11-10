Therese F. Kasemodel, 99
Therese F. Kasemodel was born to eternal life Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 99 surrounded by loving family. Therese was welcomed home by her beloved husbands, Robert and Donald; her daughter, Kim (Paul) Karas; sister Genevieve; brother Bobby; and scores of other relatives and friends who preceded her.
Work was a joy to Therese. After graduating high school at age 16 during the Great Depression, she went to work - overcoming disappointment at being unable to attend college. She took a job as a clerk in the bargain basement of Singer’s clothing store. Quickly recognized for her writing and design skills, she was promoted and by 19 was the firm’s director of advertising.
At 19, she also married the love of her life: Donald E. Kasemodel, youngest of four boys who all enlisted in WWII. Sadly, Don gave his life at Iwo Jima. Therese was devastated.. After the war, she met and married Don’s oldest brother, Robert.
Together, Therese and Bob raised Kim, Eric, and Laurel. Before their youngest was a year old, Bob suffered a stroke and lost his job. With three children Ñ one still in (cloth) diapers Ñ and caregiving a sick husband, Therese rose to the occasion. She picked up a second job selling real estate to supplement her full-time role as advertising director, fashion coordinator, and charm school director for The Grand, a popular chain of women’s clothing stores.
After Bob died suddenly in 1972, Therese rallied again. Now a twice-widowed single mom, she quit advertising to focus on real estate. She excelled. With the help of SSI and VA benefits, she put her kids through college. Ultimately, she gave 44 years of dedicated service to families throughout the Milwaukee area as a top-selling real estate agent, mentor, and sales director at Shorewest. After retiring, she got her broker’s license and had her own firm for a time. She also authored an illustrated handbook on how to write real estate ad copy based on architectural features.
Therese’s greatest pride and joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was devoted, generous, and loving mother of Kim (Paul) Karas (memory eternal), Eric “Kase” (Deb Maurer) Kasemodel, and Laurel (Anthony) Kashinn; dear grandmother of Michael (Monica Todoran) Palecek, Susan (late Bobby) Guthrie, Erica (Randy Culpepper) Kasemodel, Robert V. Kasemodel, and Elizabeth “Ellie” Kashinn; and proud great grandmother of Abby, Jake, Holly, Brooke, and Vincenzo.
Strength. Dignity. Brilliant mind. Creativity. Generosity. Sense of humor. Punctuality. Mastery of mind over matter. Never looking back Ñ always forward. She was compassionate to others, never pitied herself. May her memory be eternal!
Visitation and funeral at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, N65W6503 Cleveland St., Cedarburg, Monday, Nov. 14, 4-7 p.m., and again Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Milwaukee, 10700 W. Capitol Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Nicholas Church Outreach Fund or charity of your choice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.