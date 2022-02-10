Thomas Conlon, 86
Thomas Conlon was born to eternal life on Thursday February 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on April 26, 1935, in Moosic, PA, the son of John and Mary (nee Sheridan) Conlon.
He attended St. Charles High School in Newark, NJ. Tom was united in holy matrimony to Josephine Calello on April 28, 1962 in Newark, NJ. After receiving his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he began working as a fireman for the city of Newark rising to the rank of captain. He then began a new career working for Marsh McLennan as a fire protection engineer, a job that took him all over the world. Once he retired, Tom and Josephine traveled the country to be close to their family, settling in Cedarburg approximately 10 years ago.
Tom was a devout Catholic, longtime Knights of Columbus member and faithful member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. Survivors include his wife, Josephine; children Marion Conlon of Pennsylvania, Thomas (Susan) Conlon of Cedarburg and Sharon Conlon of Cedarburg; grandchildren Victoria, Elissabeth, Angelo and Nathan; great-grandchildren Julia and Rajveer, along with other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass is planned for the summer of 2022.
