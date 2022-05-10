Thomas J. ‘Tom’ Andreshak, 77
Thomas J. “Tom” Andreshak went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marian (nee Gogah) Andreshak. He is survived by his loving family: Nina (nee Tarantino), wife of nearly 55 years; and daughters Michelle (Tim) and Julie (Tom). He was bonus grandfather of Timothy Jr., Turner (fiancée Talia) and Tori; dear brother of Jim (Mary-Ann) and Diane Worth. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was born in Milwaukee on March 12, 1945. He attended Custer High School and UW-Stout. Tom enjoyed a long career as a journeyman sprinkler fitter. Tom proudly served as a volunteer fireman and EMT in Mequon. He also received special certification for and headed the Dive Rescue Team. After he retired, he fulfilled yet another dream by opening his own business inspecting buildings for fire code compliance.
Tom was an avid hunter. He regularly hunted pheasant, deer and a multitude of other wild game. He enjoyed training his hunting Labrador retrievers who were also beloved pets.
Tom had a brazen sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He will be dearly missed.
A private celebration of Tom’s life is being held. Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.