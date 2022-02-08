Thomas Noel Holton, 79
Thomas Noel Holton, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Tom was born December 25, 1942 to Mildred and Irvin Holton. He was married to JoAnne for over 57 years and together they raised 9 children, Renee (Michael) Hill, Rhonda (Gene) Galante, Michele Holton (fiancŽ of Jim Gollnick), Thomas (Mary) Holton, John (Gina) Holton, Becky (Brett) Kleefisch, Andrea (Eric) Hess, Angela (Eric) Lenzen and Corrine (Mike) Lempke.
Tom was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Tom is survived by his 4 sisters and 4 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.
Tom was born in Milwaukee, the second oldest brother in a family of 11 children. He lost his father at a young age and selflessly helped to support his younger siblings. At 21, Tom met his beloved wife, JoAnne, and they married on October 17, 1964. They started their life in Milwaukee, and later moved to Grafton. Tom was proud to join the Grafton Police Department, where his service made a positive impact in his community.
In 1974, Tom, along with his brother, found the courage to follow his dream in establishing a masonry restoration company, Holton Brothers Inc. He and JoAnne moved their growing family to Cedarburg, where they called home for nearly 50 years.
Tom, and his company, Holton Brothers Inc., achieved incredible success, led by his tireless work ethic and leadership. Throughout his life, Tom acknowledged the hardworking individuals around him. He always took the time to personally recognize people with his kind words. Tom knew firsthand what it took for him to succeed, never having forgotten where he came from. It was obvious that Tom wanted to make a difference in this world with both his words and actions. It brings his family peace knowing that he achieved this and so much more. He leaves his family with a legacy of deeply rooted and cherished values, beliefs and traditions.
An accomplished business and family man, above all, Tom was guided by his unwavering Catholic faith. God was his strength and focus, his North Star, and the greatest legacy in how he lived his life and raised his family. Tom was deeply loved and held a special bond with so many people. His kindness and acceptance of all will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace and the memories he left behind be a blessing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Tom suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Tom can be made to the Alzheimer’s association at www.alz.org.
