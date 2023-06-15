Timothy "Tim" Roy, 72
Timothy "Tim" Roy, age 72 of the Town of Omro WI, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on January 27, 1951. Tim grew up in Grafton and was a 1969 graduate of Grafton High School. Tim served in the US Army from 10-05-1970 thru 04-28-1972 in Germany during the Vietnam War. He also served as Commander at the Rose-Harms Legion Post, Grafton, WI from 1982 to 1983
On September 25, 1992 he married Colleen Mitchell (Eichmann) at Courthouse in Port Washington, WI.
Tim worked in Sales for Ford Tool & Gage for 17 years and then started working for Control Gaging Inc. for 20 year until retirement in 2016.
Tim enjoyed talking, being around his friends riding his BMW motorcycles, off roading in his jeep and watching NASCAR.
Tim is survived by his wife Colleen, stepchildren Chris and Jamie Mitchell Grandchildren Dominick and Jacob Mitchell, and Great grandchildren Riley, Keegan, and Noah Mitchell. He is further survived by brothers Tom (Carin) Roy, Tracey (Cindi) Roy, Todd (Barb) Roy, Tony (Kris) Roy; Sisters Tammy (Bob) Harrison Trudy (Mark) Greenwood; brother-in-laws George Mikulski, Todd Eichmann; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas C. Roy Jr.; mother, Loraine (Dahmer) Roy, sister Teri (Roy) Mikulski and mother-in-law Dolores (Robinson) Eichmann.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, July 30 at Rose-Harms Legion Post 1540, 13th Ave. Grafton WI, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. A light meal will be served.
Memorials are requested to the Rose-Harms Legion Post 355, Graton WI in honor of his father himself and brothers who served our Country or SRFCURE.ORG; Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA 94104 in honor of his sister Therese Mikulski, or Tom Roy-UPI at gclancers.com/baseballproject are appreciated.