Todd L. Hollenberger, 57
Met his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023 at the age of 57 years. Beloved son of Sharon and the late Gene. Loving brother of Christian (Tina) and Sarah (Peter) DeYoung. Fond uncle of Phillip, Elizabeth, Alexander, Samuel and Annaliese. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the American Lung Association or to St. John's Lutheran School, the source of many happy memories. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon is serving the family.