Todd Michael Schwerm, 71
Todd Michael Schwerm went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022, at the age of 71.
He was born in Milwaukee on November 28, 1950, to the late Earl E. and Claudine (nee Jackson) Schwerm. He grew up in Mequon, where he met his precious bride of 48 years, Mary (nee Splaine), who he wed on May 11, 1974.
Todd fiercely loved the Lord, his family, friends, his job as president of Envision Technical Sales, Inc., as well as many, many hobbies. He was a talented jack-of-all-trades - he worked on his cars, boats, motorcycle, tractors, loved fishing, was an avid biker, and in his later years fell in love with kayaking, playing the guitar, hunting, and farming his fields.
Todd was an incredibly selfless and generous man who abundantly loved the people in his life and bent over backwards to help if anyone was in need. You could always count on him to call you, catch you up on all the happenings, and leave you feeling loved.
He took extraordinary care of his family who he absolutely adored and loved wholeheartedly, and was a proud, hands-on grandpa who built a special bond with his grandchildren. His smile and laugh brought joy to anyone who spent time with him.
There is a gaping hole in the hearts of his beloved wife, Mary (nee Splaine); daughters and sons-in-law Stephanie (Matthew) Koester and Mindy (Christopher) Larsen; grandchildren he adored Lola and Leo Koester; as well as his sisters Joy Leavenworth and Jill (Jeff) Dittl; brother Tom (Virginia) Schwerm, and brother-in-law Michael (Donna) Splaine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration of life will be Saturday May 21 at Eastbrook Church, 5353 N. Green Bay Ave. in Milwaukee. Visitation 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. Service at 2:30 p.m. Reception with food to follow. Private burial was held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Memorials can be made to the MACC Fund (a charity Todd supported through the Trek 100 bike ride for 25 years), or a charity of your choice that you feel would honor his legacy. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.