Tracy Donald Tenpenny, 54
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on December 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints, at the age of 54.
Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on November 6, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Tenpenny family moved to Cedarburg, Wisconsin where Tracy went on to spend most of his childhood and adult life. He was a 1987 graduate of Cedarburg High School and a 1991 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. Though an only child, Tracy had more brothers and sisters than anyone.
Tracy’s love for sports began as a young boy. He was gifted with amazing athleticism and excelled in any sport he tried. Football, soccer, hockey, and baseball, and later, golf, running and pickleball.
While at Cedarburg High School, Tracy’s vibrant and enthusiastic demeanor made him many life-long friends, including his wife of 30 years. It was here that Tracy mastered his skills as a place kicker on the football team, leading to his successful college kicking career at the University of Northern Iowa.
After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Tracy returned to Cedarburg and married his best friend and soul mate, Clare Pearson, on August 1, 1992. Clare and Tracy’s unwavering love was felt by all who knew them. Their affection for one another could not go unnoticed. Together, they raised their two children, Joseph and Lorraine, with passionate, unyielding devotion. Over the years, Tracy’s secret rib recipe was the center of many special family dinners.
Tracy’s professional career in the label industry eventually led him to his fulfilling work as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and partial owner of Tailored Label Products (TLP) in Menomonee Falls. TLP was an extension of Tracy’s family. He was loyal to and cared deeply about every employee. According to Tracy, he loved his career so much that he never worked a day in his life.
As a life-long resident of Cedarburg, Tracy generously dedicated his time and expertise to many community organizations and causes. He served on the Board of Directors of both the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Foundation, and the Cedarburg High School Athletic Booster Club where he played an integral role in the financing and installation of the turf football field. One of Tracy’s proudest achievements was the founding of the St. Francis Borgia Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in 2009. He went on to organize the event annually until 2018 with his wife, Clare, and running friends.
Tracy lived every day of his life with JOY. His smile was infectious, his laughter, contagious. When Tracy walked in, the room came to life. He recognized the good in everyone and everything. He shared his joy with every life he touched.
While those of us here on Earth know that Tracy was taken from us far too soon, we are consoled with the knowledge that his love of life and compassion for others will live on in those whose lives he saved through his selfless organ donations. Heaven has welcomed Tracy with open arms.
Tracy was preceded in death by his father, Gerald. He is survived by his wife Clare, his children Joseph (Makena) and Lorraine, his mother Barbara, parents-in-law Robert and Patricia Pearson, brothers-in-law Robert (Jen) Pearson and Adam (Angie) Pearson, aunts, uncles, cousins, and uncountable loving friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on December 17, 2022, 11:00 AM, St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI. Visitation 9:00-11:00.