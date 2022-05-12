Ursula R. Bender, of Thiensville (nee Dreymann). Born to Eternal Life May 7, 2022, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Ludwig A. Bender. Survived by other relatives and friends. Ursula was a retail sales clerk for 37 years at Boston Store and enjoyed interacting with her customers and co-workers. She and Ludwig were active members of Spielmannszug Milwaukee. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family, for online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.