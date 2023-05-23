Valerie E. Wollner, 80
Valerie E. Wollner, of Saukville, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center, in Grafton, at the age of 80 years.
Valerie was born on January 5, 1943, in Rhinelander, the daughter of the late Vern and the late Jesse Durbin. She was later united in marriage to James Wollner, and soon became business partners with Jim, when they owned Jim & Val’s Redstone Tavern. They not only enjoyed spending time with one another, but they truly cherished the many friendships which they made throughout their 20 years, with bar patrons. Val was best known for her chili and chicken dumpling soup which was served at the bar. When Val wasn’t slinging drinks behind the bar, she would make many trips to the surrounding casinos. When she couldn’t leave the bar to get to the casinos, Val enjoyed working on her scratch-offs, hoping for a huge payday.
Val also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, watching the many birds and chipmunks at her windows, but her true love was Foster, her dog.
Val is survived by her children, Tim (Christine) Brogli and Dawn (Steve Weyker) Brogli, grandchildren: Nathan Brogli, Christian Brogli, Alex Wilmanns, and Katie Brogli; and great-grandchild, Scott Brogli. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Val was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Wollner, son, Scott Brogli, and siblings, Deanna Dickmann and Don Durbin.
A Time of Sharing Memories will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 2:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory (979 N. Green Bay Rd.), Grafton. Val will be laid in state on Wednesday, from 12:00 PM until the time of sharing memories. Interment will take place on Wednesday, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Grafton. Memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook, watch her tribute video, or to send online condolences to Val’s family.