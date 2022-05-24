Verena Tonnesen, 72
Cedarburg resident Verena Tonnesen lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the age of 72. She was born in Champaign, IL on September 22, 1949, the daughter of Richard and Loia (nee Frederick) Musgrave.
After moving to Wisconsin, Verena graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and then later from UW-Milwaukee with a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting. She was united in marriage to Tom Tonnesen in Waukesha on August 5, 1978. They moved to Cedarburg in 1987 to raise their family. Verena was a longtime employee of Community Memorial Hospital (now Froedtert) in Menomonee Falls, where she worked as an accountant. For those who knew Verena, she was the most loving and selfless person one could ever hope to meet, and a mother, grandmother, and spouse extraordinaire. The world is a lesser place without her. Survivors include her husband, Tom; children Erik Tonnesen (Kate Sedey) of Chicago, IL, Gretchen Jacobi (Andrew Jacobi) of Brooklyn, NY, and Sonja Tonnesen-Casalegno (Michael Casalegno-Tonnesen) of Oakland, CA; grandchildren Leo and Henry Tonnesen, Remy and Maeve Jacobi, and Loia Tonnesen-Casalegno; siblings Richard and Barbara Musgrave, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Diane Musgrave.
There will be a Remembrance Service at 6:30 PM on Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 4-6:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sojourner Truth House (www.familypeacecenter.org/donate) are appreciated.
