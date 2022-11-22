Victoria Lynne Fischer ‘Vicki,’ 75
Wife, loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, dear friend, Catholic, community volunteer, prolific reader, sports fan, traveler, and adventure seeker. Vicki was all of these and so much more. She was kind, generous with her time and attention, compassionate, friendly, and welcoming, deeply intelligent, spirited with a quick wit, and always strong of her convictions.
Vicki was born to her parents Audrey Baldwin Peluso and Frank A. Peluso on April 1, 1947. She attended Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay and Rosary College in River Forest, IL. She was married to her husband of 50 years, Tom, with whom she shared three incredible children, Mimi, Jonathan, and Emily. Vicki was thrilled to welcome her sons-in-law to the family, Gerry (Mimi) Schwarz in 1999, and Courtland (Emily) Smith in 2013. She was also blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail and Jacob Schwarz, and Deacon and Sumner Smith. Vicki cherished spending time with them, listening to and talking with them for hours, attending their concerts and plays, witnessing their inventions and discoveries, and watching them grow.
Vicki’s greatest achievement was raising her children. She loved traveling (especially to Italy), cooking, reading, music, her sanctuary in Florida, golf, horseback riding, antiquing, boating, spending her days on Lake Michigan, and enjoying moments with her cherished friends. She was a surrogate “mom” to so many people, always making time to listen to others’ challenges and offering her experience and advice. She was integral in helping Tom build his business career, often being called on to entertain clients and partners, and to host events often on short notice. Everything she put her touch on sparkled, just like her.
Vicki returned to the loving arms of God on November 19, 2022, in the comfort of her favorite space, her home, surrounded by her family and a lifetime of love and memories. She fought a valiant and grueling battle with ALS for over seven years, defying the odds against her even in sickness. She met the disease head on with courage, and never lost hope.
The family is forever appreciative of Vicki’s many caregivers through the years, including June, Sharon, Lisa, and the extraordinary nurses of Sharon F. Richardson Community Hospice. In particular, we owe our most sincere love and gratitude to Liz Kesler. As Vicki’s primary caregiver for five years, Liz became her constant companion, her dearest friend, a devoted family member, her fiercest advocate, and her partner in crime. Her dedication to and unconditional love for Vicki was unwavering, and for that we are forever indebted.
Vicki is etched in our hearts eternally. She was the heartbeat of our family, and she is loved beyond measure. We will miss her forever.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012 on Monday November 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation Monday at the Church from 9:30-11:15 a.m. A private burial will follow.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Vicki asked that donations be made in her memory to the ALS Association of Wisconsin, 3333 N Mayfair Road #104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 to assist in research toward a cure, or to Sharon F. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 State Road 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.
Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.