Violet I. ‘Vi’ Ulrich
Violet I. “Vi” Ulrich of Mequon passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving daughters on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the age of 86 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Darwin R. Ulrich; loving mother of Connie (Cym) Ulrich, Lisa (Dann) Fitzgerald, Valerie (Peter) Polubinsky, Douglas (Jackie) Ulrich and Danny Ulrich; very proud grandmother of Katie, Tyler, Madelyn, Benjamin, Dustin, Rachel and four great-grandchildren. She was dear sister of Karen (John) Van Ess, Eddie (Lori) Decker, David (Mary) Decker, Richard (Cathy) Decker and sister-in-law Diane Decker. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will also be missed by her favorite companion, Louie.
Vi was a proud and loving mother that took great care of her family. Vi and Darwin were residents of Mequon for over 50 years and longtime loyal members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church-Mequon.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 12:00 noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Road, Mequon.
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com or call 262-241-8085.