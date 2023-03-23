Virginia (Ginny) Seefeld, 80
Virginia Ann Seefeld (Ginny) went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 9, 2023, 80 years old, with her sons by her side. Loving and devoted wife of the late Richard A. Seefeld for 56 years. Adoring mother to Scott (Jennifer) Seefeld and Brad Seefeld. Treasured “Gammy” to five grandchildren: Bryan (Mary Grace) Seefeld, Ben (Emily) Seefeld, Lauren Seefeld, Luke Seefeld, and Tyler Seefeld. Loving sister to the late Frank (Joy) Turner and Charles Turner. Special sister-in-law to Robert (Marilyn Seefeld) and the late Roger (late Mary) Seefeld. Wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Ginny was born in Carroll, Iowa, to Francis and Ezola (McDonald) Turner in 1942. She attended her beloved University of Iowa and majored in speech pathology, graduating in 1963. While working in Fairfield, Iowa, she met the love of her life, Dick Seefeld. She immediately knew he was “the one,” and married in the summer of 1965.
Ginny had a heart for children. She was passionate about teaching, especially in Christian education. Ginny started her teaching career on the east coast when she and Dick were first married. When their family moved back to Wisconsin, she began teaching first grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Grafton. She often told stories of seeing the children she taught at St. Paul years later, and how much joy it would bring her when they said “hello” or “thank you.”
Ginny was a quiet but serious competitor. She loved to play tennis, golf, bridge, and bocce. Her bocce team at Spring Run in Florida affectionately called her the “ringer,” which she proudly told her children and grandchildren. She also loved her University of Iowa Hawkeyes. There was stiff competition in the Seefeld home when the Badgers played Iowa. However, Ginny was always loyal to her hometown team.
Ginny’s favorite hobby was gardening. She loved planting perennials and knew almost every flower and plant species in Wisconsin and Florida. She had such a talent for creating beautiful gardens full of color and life. She even ran the landscape committee for many years at their community in Florida. People loved her dedication, eye for beauty, and her attention to detail. Nothing ever got past Ginny!
Ginny also loved Jeopardy and The Voice. She always wanted to keep “sharp” and pushed herself to increase the number of correct answers every evening when watching jeopardy. “How many did you get right?” was a common daily question from her family.
Ginny had many gifts, but generosity and hospitality were at the top. She loved hosting parties (Thanksgiving and the 4th of July were the best), volunteering, making a meal for someone in need, assisting a family member, or organizing a luncheon. If anyone needed a helping hand, she would be there.
Ginny was highly devoted to her family, especially Dick, her children, and her grandchildren. The grandkid’s favorite memory of their “Gammy” is making her famous snickerdoodles together and licking the spoon.
Ginny was also devoted to her Lord and Savior. She showed incredible strength, courage, and grace through her diagnosis and treatments. She touched so many people with her strong faith, even in the last days of her life. Her trust in God’s perfect plan was utterly inspiring.
We are so thankful for her life and knowing she is resting easy in the arms of Jesus.
We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds tomorrow.
Celebration of Life for Virginia Seefeld will be Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church:
701 Washington Street, Grafton, WI
Visitation: 9:30 am to 11:00 am
Service:11:00 am
Please wear floral or her favorite color, blue.
Immediately after the memorial service, all guests are invited to:
Gammy’s Garden Party
Brunch celebrating the life of Ginny Seefeld
Brunch Location:
University Club of Milwaukee (former Tripoli Country Club)
7401 N. 43rd Street
Brown Deer, WI
Instead of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Grafton, WI.