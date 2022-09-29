Virginia R. Laubenstein, ‘Ginny,’ 80
Mrs. Ginny Laubenstein, a lifelong resident of Port Washington, passed away in the evening hours of Friday, September 23, 2022, at Ellen’s Home in Port Washington, surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old.
She was born in Port Washington on October 21, 1941, daughter of Charles and Margaret (nee Lund) Duff. She grew up in Port Washington, and was a cheerleader at Port Washington High School, where she graduated with the class of 1959. After high school, she attended beauty culture school in Milwaukee. On August 8, 1964, she married Don Laubenstein at First Congregational Church in Port Washington. Ginny was a full-time mom, and after her children were grown, she worked part-time for Leider’s Drug Store and Sharbuno Jewelers for many years.
Ginny was an active lifelong member of First Congregational Church, where she was the first female moderator of the church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a past Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters, and was instrumental in helping establish the Port Washington High School Athletic Booster Club. Ginny loved to travel, especially on the family’s yearly vacation to Lost Land Lake in Hayward. She and Don, along with friends and family, traveled throughout the United States and spent almost 20 years wintering in Florida with her sister and her brother-in-law. Ginny was also an accomplished cook and baker, enjoyed bird watching, and was an avid bowler, volleyball and softball player. She loved her city, her state, her country and the Green Bay Packers. She was the heart of her family.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Don of Port Washington; her three children: Ellen (Mike) Fischer of Grafton, Jan (Ron) Dobrich of Waukesha, and Brad Laubenstein of Port Washington. She is further survived by eight grandchildren: Lauren Smith, Anna (Alex) Lassila, Julia Fischer, Lydia Fischer, Mikayla Fischer, Collin (Carly) Dobrich, Emily (David) Walters, and Brian Dobrich; five siblings: Bill (the late Carol) Duff, Margaret (the late Al) Sauer, Alice (Howard) Clausing, Charles (Barbara) Duff, and Dottie (Joe) Dorr; sister-in-law Marlyn Duff; brother-in-law Warren Yahr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret; her brother Jim Duff; her in-laws. L.A. and Meta Laubenstein; and her sister-in-law Carol Yahr.
Funeral services will be celebrated at First Congregational Church, 131 N. Webster St., Port Washington, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with visitation from 1-3:45 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. Pastor Scott McLeod will officiate the service. Ginny will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.