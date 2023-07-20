W. Jack Van Pietersom, 85
Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom, 81
W. Jack Van Pietersom (85) & Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) (81), of Cedarburg, Janet peacefully passed away on January 29, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Soon joining her was her beloved husband, W. Jack Van Pietersom who passed away on February 18, 2023. They were united in marriage on July 27, 1963 and together their marriage was blessed with three children, Jodi, Mike, and Kari.
A Celebration of Life for Jack and Jan will be held at the Highland House in Mequon on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM.