W. Jack Van Pietersom, 85
W. Jack Van Pietersom of Cedarburg passed away in his sleep on February 18, 2023, joining his beloved wife, Janet. Jack was born on June 24, 1937, to the late Walter Van Pietersom and Clara Van Pietersom (nee Stiehl). He was united in marriage on July 27, 1963, with his late wife, Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) and together their marriage was blessed with three children; Jodi, Mike, and Kari.
From 1956 to 1962, Jack was enlisted in the U.S. Navy which gave him opportunities to visit several European countries. Jack had many interests including his love for motorcycles, cars, and Dee-O-Gee, his late Shih Tzu. He was a member of the Milwaukee Motorcycle Club in Cedarburg and formed many close friendships through the club. He and Jan traveled to many destinations on their Honda Aspencade covering most of the United States and parts of Canada. Jack and Jan have had several interests over the years, such as bowling leagues, country dancing, and taking their RV to campgrounds in Florida. Together, they purchased a second home in Florida and were snowbirds for the last several years.
Jack is survived by his two children, Mike Van Pietersom and Kari Van Pietersom (Ron Fojtik). He is further survived by his three grandchildren, Boden Puetz, Zoe Puetz, and Devon Van Pietersom; five nieces and nephews, Sally Cotton, Margie Dill, Betsy Walker, Gail O’Sullivan, and Dan Teague. Jack will be greatly missed by further great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and many friends.
Jack was recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Jan who passed away on January 29, 2023; his daughter, Jodi; and his parents, Clara and Walter. He was further preceded in death by his sister, Joyce (Les) Teague, and brother, Don (Jean) Van Pietersom; father-in-law, William Feldmann; and mother-in-law, Frances (nee Binder).
Per Jack’s request, there will be a private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park where Jack and Jan will rest peacefully together. The family of Jack would like to thank Catherine from Assisted Living Locators and the staff at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha.
