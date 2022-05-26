Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81
Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81, of Grafton went to his heavenly home on May 24, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Wallace (Wally) was born on November 13, 1940, in Kewaunee to Karl and Amanda (Schmidke) Wolff. He was baptized February 23, 1941, and confirmed April 3, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.
Wally was always proud of growing up in Kewaunee, which he called “God’s Country,” where he enjoyed playing sports, hunting and tinkering with cars. He was a graduate of Kewaunee High School, class of 1959, then on to vocational school receiving an apprenticeship in Manitowoc. On June 16, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Joy) Ihlenfeldt. In 1964 he moved with Joy and new baby girl to Cedarburg for a tool & die job. He worked “nights” for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2003 (39 years).
Wally was known for his huge vegetable garden, landscaping and yard work; he constantly had a project to work on. Every visitor to his house during the summer left with quite a selection of garden produce. He was also known as a talented carpenter and craftsman. He especially liked to work with wood, carving ducks, birds, fish and even a likeness of his wife’s head. Another hobby was his love of camping, not only traditional weekend adventures, but yearly trips to the Black Hills/Badlands of South Dakota.
Wally and Joy attended Our Savior Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Acts of service were mowing the church property for over 20 years and pouring concrete sidewalks for the church and school.
Wally will be missed by his supportive, loving wife Joy for 59 years (23 days short of 60 years). In Wally’s draft obit he called Joy the “biggest gift of his life.”
He is survived by his children: Suzette (Gary) Hustad of Germantown, Scott (Karla) of Fond du Lac and Stephan of Grafton; grandchildren: Amanda Hustad, Levi Wolff, Melanie Phillips, Lindsey Gilchrist, Melissa Botero, Benjamin Wolff, Ethan Wolff, Maida Wolff, Andrew Wolff, Isaiah Wolff; his brothers Robert (Dianne) Wolff and Herbert (Joanne) Wolff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Alpha and Emily Ihlenfeldt; brother Arnold; sisters Marion and Eileen; brothers-in-law, Jon Ihlenfeldt, Jay Cawley, Harold Ahlers and John Kopp; sister-in-law Shirley Wolff.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1332 Arrowhead Road), Grafton. Wally will be in state on Tuesday at the church, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Kewaunee later that day. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Wolff family.