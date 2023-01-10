Wallace William Grube ‘Wally,’ 72
Wallace William Grube “Wally” of Cedarburg went to his heavenly home from Lasata Care Center on January 1, 2023, at the age of 72.
Wally was born in Port Washington on October 3, 1950, the son of the late Elwood and Olivia (nee Gramoll) Grube. Wally worked at Leeson Electric and Doerr Electric until their closing. Wally was devoted volunteer to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Ozaukee County and a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Wally is survived by his brothers: Harold “Butch” Grube, Dennis (Debbie) Grube and Jim (Sue) Grube; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services were held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Vicki Simon officiating. Visitation was at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Private Interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. To send online condolences to the Grube family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.