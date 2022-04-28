Walter E. ‘Gator’ Schlaefer, 72
Mr. Walter Schlaefer of the Town of Jackson passed away unexpectedly in Mequon on Friday afternoon, April 22, 2022. He was 72 years old.
Born in Germantown on December 29, 1949, to Elmer and Lillian Borecky Schlaefer, “Gator” attended local schools and graduated from Washington Union High School in Germantown. He proudly served in the US Air Force Reserves before earning a degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Mr. Schlaefer had been employed as a draftsman at CSD Structural Engineering in Brown Deer, retiring in 2020. He enjoyed playing golf, and enjoyed cycling all across Wisconsin.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother Steve Schlaefer of Cedarburg, niece Julie Ann Ensor, and sister-in-law Sharon Schlaefer. “Gator” was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lillian Schlaefer, and brother Dale Schlaefer.
Per his request, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
