Walter Gutermann, 88
Mr. Walter Gutermann passed away at his residence in Cedarburg on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was 88 years old.
Walter was born in the Town of Jackson on August 8, 1934, son of Joseph and Esther (nee Kowalski) Gutermann.
On November 29, 1952, Walter was united in marriage with Donna St. Louis at David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson. The couple settled in the Town of Cedarburg (Kirchhyan) and raised their family of five children.
Mr. Gutermann worked as a lumberman in local lumber yards and retired in 2006.
A lifelong member of David’s Star Lutheran Church, Walter was active as an usher, in Bible study, and other church-related operations. He enjoyed watching the Packers, the Brewers, NASCAR, and other sports. Walter collected steins, plates and Farm-All tractors. He was a model train aficionado and had a large set up in the basement of his home for many years. Mr. Gutermann liked woodworking and had many projects that he worked on with his children. He was an excellent storyteller, and anyone who knew him could expect to hear a lengthy, interesting tale before they parted company. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years, Donna, and their children Renee (Ivin Thompson) Schwefel, Lyle (the late Ruth) Gutermann, Neal (Holly) Gutermann, Christ (Terese) Gutermann, and Beth (Tim) Daczyk. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, brother Edwin (Stephanie) Gutermann, sister Mildred (Allen) Zarling, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Esther, and brother George (the late Yvonne) Gutermann.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at David’s Star Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson. Pastors Michael Woldt and Kurt Loescher will preside. He will be laid to rest in David’s Star Cemetery the following day. The family will receive visitors at the church on Wednesday, January 11, from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to David’s Star Lutheran Church.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.