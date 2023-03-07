Walter 'Wally' Baehmann, 90
Baehmann, Walter “Wally” of Mequon, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Walter was born on September 25, 1932 to the late Oswald and late Eleanor (nee Filter) Baehmann.
Wally loved what he did in life, farming was his passion. He was an honest man, a friend to all, caring and loving father and a devoted Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (nee Frost), children: April Lange, Gail (Terry) Siglinsky, Grant Baehmann, David Runyon and Donald (Elizabeth) Runyon, grandchildren: Trent (Sarah) Lange, Craig (Erin) Lange, Kate Lange, Nicholas (Sherrie) Siglinsky, Nathan (Mackenzie) Siglinsky, Danielle Siglinsky and Alexis Runyon, 10 great-grandchildren, and brother, Paul (Marlene) Baehmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Wally is preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille (nee Zimdars) Baehmann, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A funeral service Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Christ Alone Evangelical Lutheran Church - South Campus, 10001 N Cedarburg Rd., Mequon. Private family burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Memorials to Christ Alone Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.