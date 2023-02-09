Wayne R. Yench, 72
Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9, 1 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Burial at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 12 noon until time of service.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.