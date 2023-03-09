Willam D. Moltzan, 88
May 29, 1934 - January 25, 2023, Cedarburg
William D. (“Bill”) Moltzan, 88, of Cedarburg passed away after a brief illness on January 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee. A private celebration of life will be held this summer at the family cabin at Tainter Lake, Wisconsin, where Bill loved boating, fishing, and telling stories by the bonfire, surrounded by kids and grandkids.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Willam and Mildred (Hotchkiss) Moltzan, Bill was a tinkerer and “car guy” throughout his life. After graduating from Elk Mound High School, Bill headed west for adventure with a buddy, landing a job at Boeing working on the B-52 Stratofortress. He returned to study industrial engineering at Stout State College, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science and a beautiful bride - he married the love of his life, Bertha Ostertag, a few days after graduation, on June 6, 1959.
Bill’s engineering career took him from the shop floor to management, across the country to work in Yorba Linda, California, and eventually to Cedarburg to raise his family. Bill proudly served his state and country as a forward observer in a field artillery unit in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Bill also was a dedicated student of the Bible, faithfully attending Alliance Bible Church with Bertha; he volunteered there in various roles throughout the years.
Most of all, Bill was devoted to family. He delighted in being a husband, father of three, then grandfather of eight, and most recently great-grandfather of three. He loved camping under the stars with his sons as teenagers on canoe trips through the Boundary Waters, and he reveled in their tales of international travels as adults. He was thrilled that his daughter had continued the family tradition by setting up another Moltzan home at Tainter Lake. And he never missed a chance for a family gathering in Cedarburg, cheerfully presiding over countless holiday meals.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Bertha (“Grandma Kris”), his treasured sons and daughters Mark (Robyn) Moltzan, of Prior Lake, MN, Scott (Kathryn) Moltzan of Cedarburg, and Jennifer (Brian) Christensen, also of Cedarburg; and his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.