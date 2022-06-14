Willard ‘Bill’ Adams Miller
Willard “Bill” Adams Miller passed away peacefully on June 8. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence “Honey” Warner Palmer Miller, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years. He is survived by his loving family of children Marilyn (Bruce) Linde, Rick (Barb) Miller, Camille (Bill) Banks, Neil (Jill Varick) Palmer and Keith Palmer. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who all loved their “Grandpa Bill.”
A kind and honorable man, Bill was born in Milwaukee in 1929 to Willard and Mabel Miller and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1947. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951 with a Business degree and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Following two years of active service in the Air Force, Bill began his career at Northwestern Mutual in downtown Milwaukee before moving on to Milprint. After several years, he took a position at American Motors, where he worked for the next 36 years until his retirement. In 1979 Bill retired from the Air Force Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Bill was a devoted Packers fan, an avid golfer who played into his 90s, and an accomplished photographer. He shared his love of big band and jazz music with Honey and his family. During the course of their marriage, Bill and Honey divided their time between Milwaukee and their summer home in Vilas County. They traveled extensively across Europe, Russia, Eurasia, North Africa, South and Central America, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and China.
A private family service was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in Bill’s honor.
Heritage Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 414-281-5533 or visit www.heritagefuneral.com.