William B. Ardern, II. 68
William B. Ardern, II passed away at his home in Mequon on March 10, 2023. Bill was born on October 28, 1954 to William and Georgann (Bergenthal) Ardern, joining his sister Nancy. He attended Nicolet High School (‘73), and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a degree in real estate and urban land economics (‘77) before graduating from the John Marshall Law School in Chicago (‘81). While at Madison, Bill was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, of which he forever remained an enthusiastic supporter. From an early age, Bill demonstrated a flair for entrepreneurship, and in his twenties he launched his career by establishing Wisconsin Property Tax Consultants. In the decades that followed, he grew the company by creatively helping leaders of the Wisconsin business community achieve a proud collection of successes.
Bill married Victoria S. Klein on September 5, 1987 and was the father of Colin (‘90) and Ethan (‘92). He was an incredibly devoted father and husband, and his persistent generosity, kindness, and positivity improved every community he joined. Bill loved exploring and photographing new places, and in his later years he merged his passions for art and entrepreneurship founding several advertising companies. He was the sparkplug of and tireless advocate for the USM internship program, helping hundreds of students discover their career paths. Donations in Bill’s name can be sent to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, home to some of his favorite photographic subjects. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held by the family at the Schlitz Audubon Center starting at 2 pm on June 11th. Please visit our memorial website at the following address for additional details and to share memories of Bill. www.eventcreate.com/e/RememberingBillArdern.