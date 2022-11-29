William “Bill” C. Mabry, 87
William “Bill” C. Mabry, Of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away, joining his beloved wife, Patricia V. Mabry in Heaven, on November 20, 2022 at the age of 87. Bill was born on July 31, 1935 to the late Roy Mabry and Elsie Mabry (nee Schmidt).
Bill is survived by his children: William S. (Amber) Mabry, Sheryl L. Mabry, Scott Bestor and John R. Mabry; his grandchildren: Whitnie, Kaiti, and Hailie Bestor; Brinkley, Hudson and Hartley Mabry. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mabry (nee Biegert), his parents and his sister, Ginny.
A Private Memorial Service will be held for the family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg on December 3, 2022 with Rev. Heidi Borkenhagen officiating. Interment at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. A Memorial Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on December 3, 2022 - 5:30 PM at Arts Mill 1300 14th Ave. (3rd Floor) in Grafton, Wisconsin.
