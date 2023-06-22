William 'Bill' D. Moritz, 87
William “Bill” D. Moritz, age 87, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by his loving family on June 12, 2023. Bill was born on September 21, 1935, in Tyler, Minnesota to William G. and Bernice (Knutson) Moritz. Bill was united in marriage to his wife, Phyllis (Hackett) on August 9, 1958. Together, their marriage was blessed with three children, William “Bill”, Tammy, and Gregory “Greg”.
Bill graduated college from Minnesota State University to be employed with Sioux City, Iowa Public Schools from 1957-1966 as teacher, debate coach and librarian. Later, graduating from the University of Denver with a Master of Arts in Library Science, Bill was offered a job at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee (UWM) in 1966, leading to a move from Iowa to Wisconsin. Bill and Phyllis built their forever home in Grafton in 1969.
After 31 years of service, Bill retired as Associate Director of the Golda Meir Library at UWM.
At the time of his retirement in 1997 Bill was described as a positive problem solver, creative, courteous and delightful. He was instrumental in the restoration and preservation of rare publications in the American Geographical Society Collection and served on many committees in planning for library growth. He earned the respect and trust of library employees, and was honored with emeritus professor status at retirement. After retirement, Bill served as President of the UWM’s Retired Faculty Association. He was also, on the Grafton Public Library board for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at Riveredge Nature Center during their fall harvest and maple sugar processing time. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in his yard or on the cabin he and his son built in Northern Wisconsin. Bill’s faith led him to be a devoted Christian and longtime member at Friedens Church in Port Washington.
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilynn Delin. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis (Hackett) and three children, William “Bill” Moritz, Tammy (Mike) Warstler, and Gregory “Greg” Moritz and family friend Billy Muralt. Grandfather to Jane (Adam) and Michael (Lee). Bill is further survived by his two sisters, Juanita Bergman and Joanne Gottry, and other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Private services will be held for Bill at a later date. Bill will be buried at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.