William (Bill) Menzia, 46
William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years.
Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
Bill is survived by his parents Roger and Joan Menzia, his brother Tom (Ann) Menzia, wife Jennifer, and his children: Carina, Dominic and Annamaria. He is also survived by many relative and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church located at 1619 Washington Street, Grafton, WI 53024. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM – 11:45AM, service at noon with luncheon to follow. Burial will be held on Monday October 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Congregation Cemetery in Grafton at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.